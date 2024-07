The Paris Olympics began this week, and Sunday Baroque will feature elite musicians engaged in feats of athleticism this Sunday. Highlights include two different composers’ settings of a story ABOUT the Olympics … selections from an opera about the Athenian hero THESEUS … and sonatas dedicated to two other mythological Olympians: APOLLO and MERCURY. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.