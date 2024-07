The word “baroque” refers to something irregularly shaped, extravagant, highly ornamented, or even flamboyant. And the baroque era in history from about 1600 to 1750 was a time when the music, art and architecture reflected those aesthetics in various ways. You’ll hear music that shows off some of baroque extravagances on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.