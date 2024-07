There are terrific musical ensembles across the United States, and Sunday Baroque will be featuring some of them in honor of the long 4th of July holiday weekend. You’ll hear renaissance dances played by a terrific brass ensemble based in Evanston, Illinois … the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania … and New York’s Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.