Sunday Baroque: the future of classical music

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Albert Comper
/
IMG Artists

What does the future hold for classical music? You can hear some young emerging talents who are keeping great music alive, including a 28-year-old French guitarist extraordinaire … a phenomenal 28-year-old American flutist … and a 16-year-old violin virtuoso who made history at age 13 as the youngest person to professionally record Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Concertos. It’s the next generation this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
