Sunday Baroque: the future of classical music

What does the future hold for classical music? You can hear some young emerging talents who are keeping great music alive, including a 28-year-old French guitarist extraordinaire … a phenomenal 28-year-old American flutist … and a 16-year-old violin virtuoso who made history at age 13 as the youngest person to professionally record Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Concertos. It’s the next generation this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

