Flowers of the Forest is a traditional Scottish folk melody that’s used on solemn occasions, such as funerals or memorial days for fallen soldiers. It dates back at least to the early 16th century. On this Memorial Day weekend, you’ll hear a contemplative solo lute performance of FLOWERS OF THE FOREST on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.