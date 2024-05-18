© 2024 WSHU
Sunday Baroque: Geminiani and Handel

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published May 18, 2024 at 6:02 AM EDT
unknown artist; Francesco Geminiani (1687-1762); Royal College of Music

When Italian violinist Francesco Geminiani was invited to play for King George, he allegedly insisted on having George Frideric Handel as his accompanist. At the time Handel was on the outs with the King, and the story goes that this little reconciliation mended that relationship. It cemented a friendship between the two musicians as well. You’ll hear music by both composers on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
