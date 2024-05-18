Sunday Baroque: Geminiani and Handel

When Italian violinist Francesco Geminiani was invited to play for King George, he allegedly insisted on having George Frideric Handel as his accompanist. At the time Handel was on the outs with the King, and the story goes that this little reconciliation mended that relationship. It cemented a friendship between the two musicians as well. You’ll hear music by both composers on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

