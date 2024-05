In 1870, abolitionist and poet Julia Ward Howe wrote her MOTHER’S DAY PROCLAMATION, imploring mothers to unite in promoting peace. She said, “Our sons shall not be taken from us to unlearn all that we have been able to teach them of charity, mercy and patience.” You can celebrate Mother’s Day with peace-loving music on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.