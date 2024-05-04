© 2024 WSHU
Mexican Baroque

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published May 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
During the baroque era there was a rich musical scene in many places around the world, including in what we now call Mexico. It included composers born in so-called “New Spain” and others born in Europe who made the leap of faith to go to Mexico to practice their craft. You’ll hear music by a few of those who lived and worked in "New Spain" during the 17th and 18th centuries. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
