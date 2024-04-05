© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Left behind on the Island of Misfit Instruments

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:48 PM EDT
pexels.com

The arpeggione was created in the 19th Century as a hybrid of a guitar and cello, but it's been left behind on the imaginary Island of Misfit Instruments. Our music tonight includes the sonata Schubert wrote for it with cellist David Finkel and pianist Wu Han. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Kate Remington
