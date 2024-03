This weekend Sunday Baroque is featuring a variety of joyful and celebratory music for Easter, including glorious 15th century English choral music by a musician who served four English monarchs. You’ll also hear a musical celebration of springtime from another talented Englishman. It’s a seasonal celebration on Sunday Baroquethis weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.