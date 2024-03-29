From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Mozart reveals the Vatican's secret
For centuries the score for Gregorio Allegri's Miserere was a closely-guarded secret as it was performed for Good Friday observances at the Vatican. Mozart attended a service and copied the music down from memory, allowing it to be shared with the world. It's part of our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.