© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We received reports that some iPhone users with the latest version of iOS (v17.4) cannot play audio via the Grove Persistent Player.
While we work to fix the issue, we recommend downloading the WSHU app.
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Mozart reveals the Vatican's secret

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published March 29, 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT
pexels.com

For centuries the score for Gregorio Allegri's Miserere was a closely-guarded secret as it was performed for Good Friday observances at the Vatican. Mozart attended a service and copied the music down from memory, allowing it to be shared with the world. It's part of our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights classical music highlights
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington