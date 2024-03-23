Sunday Baroque: Bach Birthday Bash, part 2

Johann Sebastian Bach lived from 1685 until 1750 – those were the last 65 years of what is considered the official “baroque era” in history. Even in the year 2024, the composer STILL enjoys a reputation as a giant, based on his remarkable lifetime accomplishments. You’ll hear an all-Bach celebration this weekend highlighting some of composer’s most beloved music. It’s part 2 of the annual Sunday Baroque Bach Birthday Bash, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

