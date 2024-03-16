Sunday Baroque Bach Birthday Bash, part 1

Baroque era composer Johann Sebastian Bach lived from 1685 until 1750, and his influences are still felt far and wide. Sunday Baroque is celebrating Bach’s genius this weekend with the first installment of a two-part Bach Birthday Bash. Highlights include Bach’s Concerto for violin and oboe … a brand-new recording of the French Suites … and the so-called TRIPLE CONCERTO for flute, violin, and harpsichord. It’s the annual Bach Birthday Bash this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9

