There are many important elements in a great movie, including the music! In honor of this weekend’s Academy Awards you’ll hear baroque music you may have heard in various films over the years – from 1979’s KRAMER VS. KRAMER to the 2023 film THE HOLDOVERS. This weekend Sunday Baroque goes to the Oscars, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 am on 89.9.