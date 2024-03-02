© 2024 WSHU
Sunday Baroque: International Women's Day

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Warner Classics

March 8th is International Women's Day, an annual celebration that honors the achievements and contributions of women in all fields. Sunday Baroque is celebrating the accomplishments of some top-notch women MUSICIANS. They include baroque-era women composers such as 18th century French lutenist Julie Pinel and 17th century Italian nun Isabella Leonarda. We’re also featuring some leading current-day women musicians such as conductor Emmanuelle Haim, trumpeter Alison Balsom, and viol player & scholar Laury Guttiérez this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
