Sunday Baroque: International Women's Day

March 8th is International Women's Day, an annual celebration that honors the achievements and contributions of women in all fields. Sunday Baroque is celebrating the accomplishments of some top-notch women MUSICIANS. They include baroque-era women composers such as 18th century French lutenist Julie Pinel and 17th century Italian nun Isabella Leonarda. We’re also featuring some leading current-day women musicians such as conductor Emmanuelle Haim, trumpeter Alison Balsom, and viol player & scholar Laury Guttiérez this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.