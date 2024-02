February is National Bird Feeding Month. It’s said to be one of the most difficult times of the year for birds in the United States to survive in the wild. Sunday Baroque celebrates with baroque music about birds and imitating birdsongs. Highlights include George Frideric Handel’s “Cuckoo and Nightingale” Concerto. It’s this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.