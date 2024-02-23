Listen tonight: Puccini's regret

Once Puccini's career as an opera composer bloomed, he had very little time to write purely instrumental music, which he regretted toward the end of his life. We'll hear the early melodies he later re-worked for his opera La Boheme in his Capriccio Sinfonico during our music this evening. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.