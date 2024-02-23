© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Puccini's regret

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published February 23, 2024 at 12:40 PM EST
pexels.com

Once Puccini's career as an opera composer bloomed, he had very little time to write purely instrumental music, which he regretted toward the end of his life. We'll hear the early melodies he later re-worked for his opera La Boheme in his Capriccio Sinfonico during our music this evening. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights classical music highlights
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington