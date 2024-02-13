From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: A love letter to Shelter Island
Violinist Randall Goosby fell in love with Shelter Island during a visit there. He asked double bass virtuoso Xavier Dubois Foley for a piece that would express his feelings for the island, and we'll hear the result during our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.