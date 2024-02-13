© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: A love letter to Shelter Island

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published February 13, 2024 at 12:40 PM EST
Violinist Randall Goosby fell in love with Shelter Island during a visit there. He asked double bass virtuoso Xavier Dubois Foley for a piece that would express his feelings for the island, and we'll hear the result during our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
