Sunday Baroque: Portrait of Love

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Benjamin Verdery & Rie Schmidt
courtesy of Benjamin Verdery
Benjamin Verdery & Rie Schmidt

Valentine’s Day is coming up next week, and love is in the air on Sunday Baroque this weekend. You’ll hear musical love stories such as a Portrait of Love by Francois Couperin, who wrote little musical sketches of an imaginary beloved’s grace, charm and sweetness … and performances by some musicians who are partners on and off the stage. It’s a Valentine’s Day celebration of love on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
