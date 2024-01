Emmanuelle Haim is an award-winning harpsichordist and conductor … and while she performs all over the world in both roles, she has ALSO founded her own period instrument ensemble. You’ll hear them perform some stirring sacred music written by a 22-year-old George Frideric Handel on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.