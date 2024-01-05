From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: A time there was...
Benjamin Britten feared that many traditional English folk melodies would be lost forever as rural life in Britain became more modern in the 1950's. He gathered some of his favorites in a suite he subtitled "A Time there Was." We'll enjoy it during our music today beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1FM, 107.5 FM and our music stream.