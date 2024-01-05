© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: A time there was...

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published January 5, 2024 at 1:10 AM EST
Benjamin Britten feared that many traditional English folk melodies would be lost forever as rural life in Britain became more modern in the 1950's. He gathered some of his favorites in a suite he subtitled "A Time there Was." We'll enjoy it during our music today beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1FM, 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
