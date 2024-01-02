© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen today: Lili Boulanger's Nocturne

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST
Lili Boulanger, 1913
Henri Manuel
Lili Boulanger, 1913

A child prodigy from a musical family, Lili Boulanger’s talent was apparent at a young age. She accompanied her older sister to classes at the Paris Conservatory before she was 5. She sang and played piano, violin, cello and harp. In 1913, she was the first woman to win the Prix de Rome composition prize. But due to chronic illness, Lili Boulanger died at the age of 24. During Morning Classics on WSHU today, we’ll hear her Nocturne arranged for harp and flute.

Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino