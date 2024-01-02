Listen today: Lili Boulanger's Nocturne

A child prodigy from a musical family, Lili Boulanger’s talent was apparent at a young age. She accompanied her older sister to classes at the Paris Conservatory before she was 5. She sang and played piano, violin, cello and harp. In 1913, she was the first woman to win the Prix de Rome composition prize. But due to chronic illness, Lili Boulanger died at the age of 24. During Morning Classics on WSHU today, we’ll hear her Nocturne arranged for harp and flute.

