The final Sunday of the year is the perfect time to revisit some of the best baroque recordings of 2023. Sunday Baroque this weekend will feature some of them, including a new recording of Mandolin Concertos, and another chance for you to audition selections from the Sunday Baroque Holiday Gift list. It’s the year in review on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5 and our all classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.