Listen tonight: Christmas with the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs
The choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation, get together to present the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the school's tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream