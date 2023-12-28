© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Christmas with the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published December 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges
choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges

The choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation, get together to present the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the school's tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream
Tags
Classical Music Highlights classical music highlights
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington