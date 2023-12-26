© 2023 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: The sounds of Kwanzaa

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published December 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST
Loki Karuna, host of Gateways Radio
Nik Linde
Loki Karuna, host of Gateways Radio

Host Garrett McQueen (Loki Karuna) offers a background on the history of Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside musical selections that highlight the spirit of the celebration. The show features the compositions of Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Sean O’Loughlin, and special performances by Imani Winds. Starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
