Listen tonight: The sounds of Kwanzaa

Host Garrett McQueen (Loki Karuna) offers a background on the history of Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside musical selections that highlight the spirit of the celebration. The show features the compositions of Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Sean O’Loughlin, and special performances by Imani Winds. Starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream