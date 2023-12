It’s all too easy to be stressed out at this time of year. So you can soothe your jangled nerves and chill out this weekend, listening to pastoral baroque music: cheerful and idyllic, and far removed from all the chaos. The music evokes life in the countryside, with shepherds herding their flocks and playing flutes – it’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 105.7 and our all classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.