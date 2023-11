Writer Alice Walker said that, “'Thank you’ is the best prayer that anyone could say.” … because “Thank you expresses extreme gratitude, humility, understanding.” This Thanksgiving holiday weekend, you’ll hear music of thankfulness, including a suite called GRATITUDE … and one of English composer Henry Purcell’s musical expressions of thanks. It’s on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our all classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.