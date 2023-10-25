© 2023 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Leif Ove Andsnes makes a Beethoven 'Journey"

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published October 25, 2023 at 1:58 AM EDT
pixabay.com

Leif Ove Andsnes began what he called his "Beethoven Journey" many years ago, and it was interrupted by a few life-changing events, like the birth of a child. We'll hear how he reached the destination with his performance of the Piano Concerto No. 5 during our music today beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

