Leif Ove Andsnes makes a Beethoven 'Journey"
Leif Ove Andsnes began what he called his "Beethoven Journey" many years ago, and it was interrupted by a few life-changing events, like the birth of a child. We'll hear how he reached the destination with his performance of the Piano Concerto No. 5 during our music today beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.