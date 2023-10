October 24th is UNITED NATIONS DAY -- the annual commemoration of the establishment of the UN, celebrating peace, human rights and cooperation. You’ll hear an international cross-section of music, including a 16th century Portuguese composer, an 18th century Swedish musician, and some anonymous 17th century Bolivian compositions. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all-classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.