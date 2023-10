Gonzalo Ruiz is an oboe expert. The Grammy-nominated musician has performed and recorded with ensembles internationally. He also teaches at The Juilliard School in New York, so he is training and nurturing the next generation of top-tier instrumentalists. You’ll hear Gonzalo Ruiz playing a Sonata by Georg Philipp Telemann on Sunday Baroquethis week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.