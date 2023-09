The Autumnal Equinox is this weekend, and Sunday Baroque will celebrate with a fresh and vibrant performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s AUTUMN concerto from the Four Seasons. Violinist Rachel Podger is the soloist and leader with her group Brecon Baroque on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all-classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.