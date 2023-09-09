© 2023 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights

Sunday Baroque: Simone Dinnerstein's Goldberg Variations

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Lisa-Marie Mazzucco

When pianist Simone Dinnerstein learned she was expecting her first child, she dedicated herself to learning Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations. Her self-funded recording of them received huge critical acclaim and gave well deserved attention to her beautiful and sensitive artistry. You’ll hear Simone Dinnerstein playing the aria from the Goldberg Variations on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
