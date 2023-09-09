Sunday Baroque: Simone Dinnerstein's Goldberg Variations

When pianist Simone Dinnerstein learned she was expecting her first child, she dedicated herself to learning Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations. Her self-funded recording of them received huge critical acclaim and gave well deserved attention to her beautiful and sensitive artistry. You’ll hear Simone Dinnerstein playing the aria from the Goldberg Variations on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

