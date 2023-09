Although the Autumnal Equinox isn’t until late September, Labor Day weekend is considered the unofficial end of summer. You’ll hear a few musical impressions of summer, including Scottish musician James Oswald’s SUMMER SUITE … and Englishman Christopher Simpson’s SUMMER SUITE … on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.