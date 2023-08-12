© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights

Sunday Baroque: Rochelle Sennet plays one of Bach’s Keyboard Partitas

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT

Rochelle Sennet is a pianist, teacher, and music scholar who plays a wide variety of music. She’s working on a recording series called BACH TO BLACK, which showcases performances of compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach as well as Black composers. You can hear Rochelle Sennet’s beautiful artistry playing one of Bach’s Keyboard Partitas this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU- FM and our all classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona