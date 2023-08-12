Sunday Baroque: Rochelle Sennet plays one of Bach’s Keyboard Partitas

Rochelle Sennet is a pianist, teacher, and music scholar who plays a wide variety of music. She’s working on a recording series called BACH TO BLACK, which showcases performances of compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach as well as Black composers. You can hear Rochelle Sennet’s beautiful artistry playing one of Bach’s Keyboard Partitas this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU- FM and our all classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.