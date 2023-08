Pianist Andre Watts was known as a great virtuoso, and a charismatic and gentlemanly man. He once said in a New York Times interview: “Performing is my way of being part of humanity — of sharing.” You’ll hear Andre Watts sharing part of humanity playing music by Domenico Scarlatti on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.