From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: "Forest Bathing" with David Popper
The Japanese concept of "Forest Bathing" encourages people to use all their senses, especially hearing for an immersive experience in the woods. We'll have a musical experience of Forest Bathing during our music today with David Popper's cello concerto, In the Forest. Tune in at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.