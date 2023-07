Krishnasol Jimenez is an award-winning guitarist and educator. He’s been fortunate to use a very special instrument to make some of his recordings: the only still-playable Stradivarius guitar. You can hear him play French Baroque music on that extraordinary guitar this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.