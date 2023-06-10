From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Sunday Baroque: Esteban Salas's beautiful work for 4 voices, violins and bass
Esteban Salas was a Cuban composer of religious vocal music. He was born in 1725 – right near the end of the baroque era – and he worked at the cathedral of Santiago de Cuba. One of his compositions is a beautiful work for 4 voices, violins & bass, and you’ll have a chance to hear it on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.