Sunday Baroque: Memorial Day

Poppies are symbols of eternal life, death, sleep and beauty, in the poem “In Flanders Fields” describes the poppies that sprang up on the World War I Flanders battlefields, where so many soldiers lost their lives. Poppies have become a symbol of Memorial Day, and you’ll hear a musical depiction of the flower on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.