Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Memorial Day

Published May 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Poppies are symbols of eternal life, death, sleep and beauty, in the poem “In Flanders Fields” describes the poppies that sprang up on the World War I Flanders battlefields, where so many soldiers lost their lives. Poppies have become a symbol of Memorial Day, and you’ll hear a musical depiction of the flower on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

