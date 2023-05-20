From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Sunday Baroque: Breaking Barriers
Canada has many wonderful musical ensembles, and you’ll hear some of the best of the best this weekend, including highlights from a new recording called BREAKING BARRIERS featuring Ontario Pops Orchestra and some amazing young soloists. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.