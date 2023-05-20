© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We’re making technical adjustments this week to serve you better. WSUF 89.9FM may experience interruptions and our WSUF HD channels will be off-air for several days. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Breaking Barriers

WSHU
Published May 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Marlene-Ngalissamy-via-curtis.png
Curtis Institute of Music
/
NYO Canada

Canada has many wonderful musical ensembles, and you’ll hear some of the best of the best this weekend, including highlights from a new recording called BREAKING BARRIERS featuring Ontario Pops Orchestra and some amazing young soloists. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque