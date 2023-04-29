Sunday Baroque: Spring Festivals and May Day

If you were in England in the 16th century, you would be celebrating MAY DAY on May first. Spring Festivals were often raucous celebrations with dancing & singing, bonfires & maypoles, and a strong punch called MAY CUP. You’ll hear lively May Day music from John Playford’s English Dancing Master on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.