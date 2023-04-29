© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Spring Festivals and May Day

WSHU
Published April 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
maypole-gaf63bb9b7_640.jpg
Peter Kraayvanger
/
Pixabay

If you were in England in the 16th century, you would be celebrating MAY DAY on May first. Spring Festivals were often raucous celebrations with dancing & singing, bonfires & maypoles, and a strong punch called MAY CUP. You’ll hear lively May Day music from John Playford’s English Dancing Master on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque