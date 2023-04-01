© 2023 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: National Poetry Month

Published April 1, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT
Polyhymnia by Giuseppe Fagnani, 1869

Did you know that April is NATIONAL POETRY MONTH? The Academy of American Poets started the annual celebration to highlight the art form and its place in our culture. You’ll hear poetic music by a variety of composers who were inspired by poetry, and often were themselves poets. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

