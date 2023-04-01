Sunday Baroque: National Poetry Month

Did you know that April is NATIONAL POETRY MONTH? The Academy of American Poets started the annual celebration to highlight the art form and its place in our culture. You’ll hear poetic music by a variety of composers who were inspired by poetry, and often were themselves poets. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.