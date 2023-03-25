© 2023 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque Bach Birthday Bash Part 2

Published March 25, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT
Sunday Baroque Host Suzanne Bona

Johann Sebastian Bach was so important to the baroque era, and so prolific as a composer, that Sunday Baroque devoted two Sundays to celebrating his March 1685 birthday. This weekend is the second of the two-part Bach Birthday Bash … and highlights include a 2022 recording of the Goldberg Variations … one of the beloved Brandenburg Concertos … and some of Bach’s intimate chamber music. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque