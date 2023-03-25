Sunday Baroque Bach Birthday Bash Part 2

Johann Sebastian Bach was so important to the baroque era, and so prolific as a composer, that Sunday Baroque devoted two Sundays to celebrating his March 1685 birthday. This weekend is the second of the two-part Bach Birthday Bash … and highlights include a 2022 recording of the Goldberg Variations … one of the beloved Brandenburg Concertos … and some of Bach’s intimate chamber music. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.