© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are currently experiencing technical difficulties which may impact programming today
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque Bach Birthday Bash Part 1

WSHU
Published March 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
bach_birthday.jpg

Johann Sebastian Bach was born in March of 1685 into a multigenerational musical family dynasty. Every year Sunday Baroque throws a birthday celebration for the composer. The first installment of the Bach Birthday Bash is this weekend, and includes thrilling performances by a young French guitar virtuoso, and the incomparable cellist Yo-Yo Ma. It’s the Sunday Baroque Bach Birthday Bash this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU FM and the classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque