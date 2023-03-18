Sunday Baroque Bach Birthday Bash Part 1

Johann Sebastian Bach was born in March of 1685 into a multigenerational musical family dynasty. Every year Sunday Baroque throws a birthday celebration for the composer. The first installment of the Bach Birthday Bash is this weekend, and includes thrilling performances by a young French guitar virtuoso, and the incomparable cellist Yo-Yo Ma. It’s the Sunday Baroque Bach Birthday Bash this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU FM and the classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

