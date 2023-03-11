Sunday Baroque: Alison Balsom

The International Women’s Brass Conference was established to provide opportunities to support and inspire women brass instrumentalists pursuing professional careers in music. It was founded by some early pioneers in the field, and it’s helped paved the way for musicians like trumpeter Alison Balsom. You’ll hear her artistry on Sunday Baroque this weekend starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and the all classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.