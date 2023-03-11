© 2023 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Alison Balsom

Published March 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
The International Women’s Brass Conference was established to provide opportunities to support and inspire women brass instrumentalists pursuing professional careers in music. It was founded by some early pioneers in the field, and it’s helped paved the way for musicians like trumpeter Alison Balsom. You’ll hear her artistry on Sunday Baroque this weekend starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and the all classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

