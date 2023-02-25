Sunday Baroque: Lara Downes Plays Bach

Pianist Lara Downes vividly remembers listening to a recording of Glenn Gould playing Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations when she was a little girl. It inspired her to become a professional musician! You’ll hear Lara Downes playing some of the music that inspired her so profoundly – it’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU FM and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.