Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Lara Downes Plays Bach

WSHU
Published February 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Lara Downes.
Max Barrett
/
Courtesy of the artist

Pianist Lara Downes vividly remembers listening to a recording of Glenn Gould playing Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations when she was a little girl. It inspired her to become a professional musician! You’ll hear Lara Downes playing some of the music that inspired her so profoundly – it’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU FM and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque