Sunday Baroque: Love Is in the Air

With Valentine’s Day coming up next week, Sunday Baroque is featuring some talented musicians who met their life partners thanks to their shared passion for music, including the violin playing co-directors of New York based REBEL Baroque Ensemble, and a husband and wife flute and guitar duo based in Canada. Love is in the air on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

