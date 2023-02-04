Sunday Baroque: Khari Joyner Plays Gabrielli

Domenico Gabrielli was a cello virtuoso in the 17th century -- the Bologna-born musician was a member of the prestigious orchestra of the church of San Petronio, and was one of the first to compose music for cello solo. Khari Joyner is a present-day cello virtuoso, and you’ll hear him play one of those cello solos by Gabrielli on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.