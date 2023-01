Over the years, we’ve learned more and more about composers such as Anna Bon and their music. She was an Italian keyboard virtuosa in the 18th century, who began her musical studies in 1743 at the same Venetian music school where Antonio Vivaldi had taught until only a few years earlier. You’ll hear one of Anna Bon’s keyboard sonatas on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and 10 a.m. on WSUF.