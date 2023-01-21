Sunday Baroque: Lunar New Year

This Sunday is Lunar New Year – also known as Chinese New Year -- beginning the Year of the Rabbit. The holiday is traditionally celebrated with family over a meal, along with parades, fireworks, and other festivities. You’re not likely to hear music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Vivaldi, and Domenico Scarlatti at traditional Chinese New Year celebrations, but you WILL hear some musicians of Chinese heritage performing their music on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and at 10 a.m. WSUF.